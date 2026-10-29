Zubeen death case: Garima submits memorandum to Governor Acharya, seeks speedy justice

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg and other family members met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhawan on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum with a seven-point charter of demands, seeking speedy justice in connection with the singer's death.

The memorandum urged the Assam government to strengthen the prosecution, challenge bail orders wherever legally justified, protect witnesses and ensure faster judicial proceedings.

The family also sought better coordination among investigating and prosecuting agencies to ensure that the case proceeds effectively.

Zubeen Garg had died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The family said its main objective was to establish the truth behind his death and ensure that those found guilty by a competent court are punished according to law.

The memorandum acknowledged the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the filing of the charge sheet, but stressed that sustained legal efforts were necessary to secure justice during the trial.

The family expressed concern over the bail granted to some accused persons and urged the government to take appropriate legal steps against such orders.

It specifically referred to the bail proceedings involving Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma.

Garima also expressed concern over their upcoming Supreme Court hearings scheduled for November 4 and 6, respectively.

Speaking to the media, Garima questioned the circumstances surrounding the singer's death and demanded answers about what happened on September 19 last year.

She also alleged that attempts had been made to influence witnesses, urging the authorities to ensure that witnesses participate in the judicial process without fear or pressure.

The family proposed setting up a unified prosecution coordination mechanism under the guidance of the Advocate General of Assam.

It also called for experienced criminal lawyers, proper examination of documentary, forensic and digital evidence, and the appointment of a senior Criminal Investigation Department officer as a Pairavi Officer to coordinate with prosecutors and witnesses.

The memorandum further sought adequate support to prevent delays in the designated fast-track court and regular updates for the family and the public on the progress of the case.

It also raised concerns over alleged financial irregularities and other suspected offences that reportedly emerged during the investigation, urging authorities to examine them thoroughly and take action wherever supported by evidence.

Garima rejected suggestions that the movement demanding justice had become divided and appealed to supporters to remain united and peaceful. The family reaffirmed its faith in the Constitution of India, the judiciary and the rule of law, stating that the case must be pursued fairly and promptly without interfering with judicial independence. The Governor assured the delegation that the concerns would be examined sensitively.

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