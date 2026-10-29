Assam Governance Shifts as Ministers Go District-Centric, Janata Bhawan Sees Fewer Visitors

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: A paradigm shift has been witnessed in how Janata Bhawan, the state secretariat and the seat of power, functions these days. A major highlight of the shift is the absence of ministers from their official chambers at Janata Bhawan most of the time, and the corresponding thinning out of public visitors.

Under the new arrangement, most ministers now visit the secretariat hardly once or twice a month, as they tour districts extensively to review project implementation, besides other activities.

Confirming this, sources told The Sentinel that the ministers' absence doesn't have any adverse effect in the official activities as most works are now done online.

Also, unlike in the past, most of the decisions are now taken round the clock. Even the Chief Minister seeks updates of various works any time of the day. Hence, a particular minister's physical absence from Dispur doesn't have any impact, sources explained.

Also, in a departure from the past, decisions are now taken on the spot. Due to this, works have streamlined and project implementation has gathered momentum, sources claimed.

Earlier, the secretariat used to be abuzz with official activities. As all major decisions were taken there, the ministers and senior officials would invariably be present.

And as it used to be the hub of power, the secretariat also drew a huge number of public visitors from different parts of the state, who would form long queues to seek an audience with the ministers or officials concerned to seek redressal of their various grievances.

Sources said the government opening a Chief Minister's Secretariat at Dibrugarh and a Mini Secretariat for Barak Valley has also contributed to the lesser number of visitors making a beeline at Dispur.

The shift in the style of governance is being seen by observers as major decentralisation initiative, and has been welcomed.

It may be recalled that during Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's first term, a cabinet decision was taken in July 2023 that ministers would visit villages and stay there overnight to understand various public grievances.

Though that decision was not implemented practically, the paradigm shift now witnessed at Dispur reflects the government's thrust on decentralisation.

Highlighting his decentration push during even his first term, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had also directed ministers then to conduct at least 40 tours every month, and report to him.

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