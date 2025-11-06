“His Last Smile, His Final Breath”: Palmee Borthakur Pens Down A Heartfelt Note for Zubeen

Guwahati: In a heartfelt tribute, Palmee Borthakur, Zubeen Garg's sister, penned yet another deeply poignant tribute to her brother today. The message sparked an emotional wave on social media. Palmee Borthakur stated on Facebook, "His final smile and his last breath (probably)! It kills me every minute! "I promise to never forget..."
Moreover, this is not the first occasion on which Palmee has publicly shared her grief. Since her brother's tragic death, the singer has consistently posted about him, honouring his legacy and calling for justice.
Just a few weeks earlier, on the eve of the release of Zubeen Garg's final film, "Roi Roi Binale," Palmee wrote an equally moving piece. In that note, she referred to her brother as "a soul who embodied both resilience and divinity." Palmee's most recent post highlights the unhealed hole left by his death - not only for his family, but for an entire generation who grew up listening to his music.
Zubeen Garg's death has cast a pall of gloom over Assam, a silence so deep that the songs he once sang seem to mourn too. He was more than a singer; he was an emotion, a heartbeat that reached millions. His voice had the spirit of Assam, modernism blending with tradition, pride and suffering, joy and revolt.
