Zubeen death case: SIT gets MHA sanction to file charge sheet

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given its sanction to the SIT to file the charge sheet in the unnatural death of soulful singer Zubeen Garg on September 19, 2025, in Singapore.

Speaking to the media today, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “If any state police files a charge sheet in any incident occurring on a foreign land, sanctions from the Union Home Ministry under Section 208 of the BNSS are mandatory. Since the demise of Zubeen Garg had occurred in Singapore, we sent the findings of the SIT and related documents to the Union Home Ministry. We also informed the Union Ministry that the epicentre of the occurrences related to the death of Zubeen Garg in Singapore was in Assam. Having received and gone through the findings, Home Minister Amit Shah gave his approval for filing the charge sheet today. We’ve already received the sanction letter.”

The Chief Minister said that with this sanction, the SIT took a step forward in filing the charge sheet to the court. “The SIT will file the charge sheet in the court before December 10, 2025,” he said.

Apart from the SIT, a judicial commission and the Gauhati High Court (PIL) have also been investigating the death of Zubeen Garg. The SIT has already recorded the statements of several witnesses, and so has the judicial commission.

