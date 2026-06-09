Zubeen death case: Trial begins in fast-track court; bail denied to 4 accused

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The trial proceedings in the special fast-track court hearing the Zubeen Garg case started today. The court recorded the statements of four witnesses summoned today while rejecting the bail applications of four accused in the case.

The order on the bail petitions had been reserved by the special fast-track court, and it was delivered today. The court denied bail to four accused in the case – Sandipan Garg, Amritprabha Mahanta, Nandeshwar Bora, and Paresh Baishya.

On the first day of the trial proceedings, the court recorded the statements of four witnesses in connection with an FIR lodged at Morigaon police station. The witnesses included advocate Ratul Bora, who lodged the FIR; the then Morigaon Superintendent of Police, Hemanta Kumar Das; officer-in-charge Bhaskar Barman; and sub-inspector Pranab Saikia, the investigating officer.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar, with the recording of the statements of the four witnesses today, the examination of all the witnesses connected to the FIR lodged in Morigaon PS has been concluded.

Speaking to the media after the trial proceedings, Kamar said, “The bail petitions of the four accused have been rejected by the trial court. They can approach the HC if they’d like to. The statements of four witnesses were recorded today. The court will examine another five witnesses tomorrow. We will trim down the list of witnesses and try to complete the trial proceedings as quickly as possible. Some witnesses in the case may not be called for cross-examination.

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