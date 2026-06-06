Singer Zubeen Garg’s Unique Humming Gets Scientific Recognition

Guwahati: A research study published in the internationally acclaimed Journal of Voice has analysed the acoustic characteristics of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg’s distinctive humming style, offering what researchers describe as a scientific explanation for its enduring popularity among listeners.

Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Garg highlighted the study in a Facebook post on Saturday, 6th June , sharing all the details of the research and the findings.

As per the study, it is explained by researchers involved, a high-tech voice-science techniques, which are used in laryngology and vocal studies, to perform quantitative acoustic analysis of Garg's humming. Several parameters of the voice were analyzed, such as jitter, shimmer, harmonic to noise ratio (HNR) and timbral features.

The findings revealed that Garg’s humming is characterised by a stable vocal pattern, a lower fundamental frequency, and unique timbral qualities. Researchers said these features collectively contribute to the soothing, emotionally resonant effect that has made his humming widely admired by audiences.

The study further revealed statistically significant differences among some acoustic characteristics which discriminate Garg's humming from normal singing.

The research, which was published in the Journal of Voice- the journal of The Voice Foundation and the International Association of Phonosurgery in the United States, is said to be one of the first systematic scientific investigations of the singer's humming technique.

Researchers said the study aims to bridge the gap between artistic expression and voice science by translating elements of Garg’s vocal artistry into measurable acoustic parameters.

The study was said to be done independently in the Department of Physics at Sadiya Girls' College with modern sound analysis techniques.

The researchers said the study could help in further research in the field of voice science, musicology and acoustic research in the future, and introduce the contemporary musical legacy of Assam on the international scientific horizon.