Zubeen death probe: Assam did better job than Singapore, says CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today opined that Assam Police have conducted a better probe into the Zubeen Garg death case than their counterparts in Singapore. The CM said this in response to a comment by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi that Singapore has termed the death of Zubeen as ‘natural’, but the CM has been saying that it was a murder.

Gaurav Gogoi posed another question as to whom the people should believe regarding the death of the legendary singer – Singapore or the CM.

The Chief Minister told the media today, “We’ve kept Siddharth Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and others in jail here. This should be appreciated, and we’ve done a better job than Singapore. I don’t know who’s thinking what, but Assam has been able to do what Singapore couldn’t. Assam Police has conducted a better investigation than Singapore. We should be thanked for this.”

It needs to be mentioned here that fresh details emerged on January 14, 2026, during a Singapore coroner’s inquiry into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, with multiple witnesses telling the court that he had consumed alcohol on board a yacht shortly before the incident in which he drowned.

According to the testimonies of the witnesses, Zubeen had been drinking liquor while on the yacht, with one witness stating that he consumed several cups of alcohol, including gin and whisky, and also took sips of Guinness Stout. The investigating officer informed the court that Zubeen had initially gone for a swim, returned to the yacht and was heard saying he was tired before entering the water again a short time later.

During the inquiry, Zubeen’s medical history was also examined. The court was told that he had a known history of hypertension and epilepsy, with his last reported epileptic episode occurring in 2024.

To enquire into Zubeen’s death, an SIT was formed by the Assam government, and seven persons were arrested, including Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, and organizer of the Northeast India festival in Singapore, Shyamkanu Mahanta, among others.

