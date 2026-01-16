Zubeen Garg Death Case: We Submitted our Statement, says Garima

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Garima Saikia Garg informed the people of Assam and the state government today that a senior member from his family, Manoj Kumar Borthakur, placed certain specific factual questions before the Honourable Coroner in Singapore on January 14, 2026, with the help of two state prosecutors.

Borthakur submitted a detailed statement regarding: (i) The planning of the outing on that fateful day, (ii) Zubeen’s physical and medical condition at the time, (iii) safety measures on the yacht, (iv) the circumstances in which he entered the sea, (v) the words spoken at that moment, (vi) the response of the people around him in the yacht when he showed visible distress, (vii) the negligence so clearly visible in the videos circulating in social media all over the world, (viii) the timing and adequacy of medical assistance, and (ix) the scope of the finding of ‘no foul play’.

In a post on social media, Garima Saikia Garg said that these questions arise automatically, and they are a family’s right and duty when a life ends suddenly under unclear circumstances. She appeals to the Government of India and the Government of Assam to monitor the proceedings in the Singapore Coroner’s Court at the highest level, take all necessary diplomatic and legal steps to ensure that every relevant fact is placed before the Court, pursue expeditious and effective prosecution in India on the basis of the charge sheet already filed, and ensure that neither jurisdiction becomes an excuse for delay or dilution.

“We continue to seek only one thing: that the entire truth—every action taken, every word spoken, every moment lost—be fully and transparently examined and the guilty be punished to the highest level, and for that we will walk every legal path available—solemnly, consistently, and in good faith,” she said.

