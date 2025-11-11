Zubeen death probe: SIT notes transaction details of Bihu committee; HC to hear PILs on Nov 15

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The SIT today gathered the statement of Parag Nath, an employee of Zubeen's former manager Tarsame Mittal. Office-bearers of the Brihattar Borsajai Rongali Bihu Committee and Zubeen's close friend Birinchi Kumar Sarma also gave their statements to the SIT.

Following his questioning by the SIT, Parag Nath told mediapersons that he was an assistant of Mittal during the period from 2010 to 2012. He stated that he had also informed the SIT about leaving Mittal's employment thereafter.

Office-bearers of the Brihattar Borsajai Rongali Bihu Committee revealed that they were questioned regarding transactions made by them with Siddharth for Zubeen's performance at their bihu function on April 19, 2025. They said Siddharth was paid Rs 3.5 lakh through bank transfer and Rs 7.50 lakh in cash, out of the total contract amount of Rs 11 lakh agreed upon.

The SIT had asked an employee of the AG office in Guwahati to carry out an examination of the financial irregularities unearthed during their investigation. She came to the CID office today, as per the request of the SIT.

Zubeen's confidante Hareswar Mahanta, who had appeared before the SIT yesterday, recorded his statement in court today.

Meanwhile, of the three PILs filed following Zubeen's unnatural and unfortunate death, two were listed today at Gauhati High Court. As one of the PILs was not listed, the High Court fixed the next date of hearing on November 15, when all three PILs will be clubbed together and heard.

