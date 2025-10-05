Zubeen Garg Case: Judicial Commission to Investigate Death

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government notified a judicial commission with Justice Soumitra Saikia to enquire into the facts and circumstances leading to the demise of Zubeen Garg in Singapore. The commission will submit its report to the government within six months.

The terms of reference of the judicial commission are - (i) to enquire into the facts and circumstances leading to the demise of Zubeen Garg, (ii) to ascertain the sequences of events in the period preceding and following the incident, (iii) to examine whether there were any lapses, acts of omissions and commissions, or negligence on the part of any individual, authority or institution concerned connected with the incident, and (iv) to ascertain whether any external factors, including the possibility of foul play, conspiracy or unlawful acts, contributed to or were connected with the incident.

