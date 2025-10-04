“The Post-Mortem Report Is Not My Property,” Garima Saikia Garg Speaks on Zubeen’s Case

Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late singer and composer Zubeen Garg, has declined to accept the post-mortem report handed over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), saying it should remain with the court and investigating authorities.

Speaking after a meeting with the SIT, Garima explained that making the document public at this stage could compromise the ongoing inquiry. She emphasised her faith in the judicial process and requested that investigators pursue the matter with urgency.

“The report is not my personal property,” she said, underlining that her only demand is justice for her husband. She called for strict and exemplary punishment for those found guilty, while urging officials to ensure the probe remains unbiased and transparent.

Addressing speculation over allegations of poisoning in Singapore, Garima also raised concerns about the role of certain individuals linked to her husband’s final days. Expressing her deep grief, she reiterated her appeal for truth and justice, insisting that Zubeen’s legacy deserves nothing less.