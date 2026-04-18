Zubeen Garg Death Case: Charge Framing Underway in Fast-Track Court, Assam AG Flags No Procedural Lapse

Assam's Advocate General Devajit Saikia on Saturday revealed that the framing of charges in the Zubeen Garg death case is actively underway in the fast-track court set up specifically for the case, with the state government treating the matter with the highest seriousness.

Speaking to the media, Saikia provided a detailed update on the proceedings and addressed a technical issue that had emerged during the hearings.

Charge Framing Hearings for 15 Days

"Hearing on the framing of charges has been going on for around 15 days now. I presented the views of the Assam government," Saikia said.

He disclosed that a technical issue had arisen regarding the validity of sanctions granted by the central government — a point contested by the lawyers representing the accused.

"We put forward our argument that there was no discrepancy in seeking sanctions from the central government to take forward the investigation," he said, asserting that there was no procedural lapse in the central government's sanction validity.

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