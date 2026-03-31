Zubeen Garg Death Case: Fast Track Court Holds First Hearing

The Gauhati High Court had earlier transferred Sharmila Bhuyan, District & Sessions Judge, Baksa, and posted her as Presiding Officer of the Exclusive Fast Track Sessions Court at Guwahati. The case — formally titled State of Assam vs Shyam Kanu Mahanta & Ors — will now be heard on a day-to-day basis under her supervision.

During Monday's hearing, advocate AK Bhuyan, representing accused Amritprabha Mahanta, presented arguments before the court.

The proceedings are scheduled to continue on Tuesday, when lawyers for Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma will make their submissions in virtual mode.

As per the schedule, arguments on behalf of Shyamkanu Mahanta are expected to begin at around 10:30 am, followed by submissions from Siddhartha Sharma's counsel. The public prosecutor is then expected to respond after the defence completes its arguments.