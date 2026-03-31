Zubeen Garg Death Case: Fast Track Court Holds First Hearing

A fast track court set up by the Gauhati High Court to hear the Zubeen Garg death case conducted its first hearing on Monday, marking the formal start of an expedited trial process in one of Assam's most closely watched criminal cases.
The proceedings took place at the Court of the Additional District & Sessions Judge No. 3, Guwahati, in Kamrup (Metro) district. The key business of the day was the framing of charges against the accused.
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The Gauhati High Court had earlier transferred Sharmila Bhuyan, District & Sessions Judge, Baksa, and posted her as Presiding Officer of the Exclusive Fast Track Sessions Court at Guwahati. The case — formally titled State of Assam vs Shyam Kanu Mahanta & Ors — will now be heard on a day-to-day basis under her supervision.
During Monday's hearing, advocate AK Bhuyan, representing accused Amritprabha Mahanta, presented arguments before the court.
The proceedings are scheduled to continue on Tuesday, when lawyers for Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma will make their submissions in virtual mode.
As per the schedule, arguments on behalf of Shyamkanu Mahanta are expected to begin at around 10:30 am, followed by submissions from Siddhartha Sharma's counsel. The public prosecutor is then expected to respond after the defence completes its arguments.
Reacting to the first day of the fast track hearing, Garima Saikia Garg — wife of the late singer — said she hopes the case will now move forward without further delay.
"A new day has begun. A new process has started. We all pray that everything goes according to our hopes in the matter," she said.