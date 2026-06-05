Zubeen Garg death case: Gauhati HC declines to hear Siddharth’s bail petition

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a latest development in the Zubeen Garg case, Gauhati High Court judge Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia today recused himself from hearing the bail petition of the late singer’s manager, Siddharth Sharma. Justice Saikia directed that the matter should be listed before the ‘appropriate bench’.

With Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia declining to hear the bail petition, the matter is set to be transferred to a different bench of the HC.

This is another setback for Siddharth Sharma, as the special fast track court hearing the Zubeen Garg case had earlier refused to grant him bail. Siddharth Sharma had then approached the HC with his bail plea.

Meanwhile, Siddharth’s business associate Chetan Dhirasaria, his partner in Mahavir Aqua, had approached the HC seeking the reopening of the water bottling plant. His petition also met the same fate, as Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia, before whom the case came up, refused to hear Dhirasaria’s plea. Justice Saikia issued the same direction as in Siddharth’s case. He asked that the case be listed before the ‘appropriate bench’.

Also Read: Verdict on Siddharth’s bail in Zubeen death case postponed; court to decide on May 4