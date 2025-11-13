Zubeen Garg death case: SIT gathers transaction data of Bihu organizers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing singing icon Zubeen Garg's unnatural death continued to record statements of individuals considered necessary for the investigation and gather transaction details from Bihu committees. For the second time, the SIT today quizzed Jayshree Goswami, connected with the fashion industry and present in Singapore at the time of Zubeen's death to participate in a fashion show slated for the Northeast Festival there.

Apart from Jayshree Goswami, office-bearers of several Bihu committees, like Jorhat Kendriya Rongali Bihu Samiti, VIP Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilan and Helsa Rongali Bihu Samiti, Nalbari, also presented themselves before the SIT today, following summonses. Transactions of the Bihu committees with Zubeen's representatives are under the scanner of the SIT. The Jorhat Kendriya Rongali Bihu Samiti had paid Zubeen Rs 7.5 lakh in 2024; the VIP Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilan paid an amount of Rs 12.20 lakh for a Zubeen-Zublee programme on April 23 and 24, 2024 - Zubeen was contracted for Rs 9 lakh and Zublee for Rs 3.20 lakh. A combined agreement for the duo was made with the deceased singer's representative, Ridip Das, and an advance of Rs 20,000 was paid by the VIP committee. On the night of April 23, Ridip Das was paid Rs 3 lakh. On April 24, however, Rs 9 lakh due to Zubeen was paid to Siddharth Sharma.

The Helsa Rongali Bihu Samiti of Nalbari organized programmes of Zubeen consecutively in 2024 and 2025. An amount of Rs 10 lakh was agreed upon and paid by the committee in 2024 and Rs 12 lakh in 2025.

Significantly, the SIT had summoned the Bihu committees to gather details of the transactions they made with Zubeen's representatives, and the data gathered from them was brought within the ambit of the investigation.

