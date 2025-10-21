Zubeen Garg death case: SIT members to talk to Singapore police today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two Assam Police officers reached Singapore today to discuss the Zubeen Garg death case with the Singapore police.

The two police officers are CID’s Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, heading the SIT (special investigation team), and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel, who is part of the nine-member SIT.

The Assam government formed this SIT after the lodging of as many as 60 FIRs in different police stations in the state in connection with the demise of Zubeen Garg on September 19, 2025, in Singapore.

According to sources, the Assam Police team will hold talks with the Singapore police tomorrow. As of now, there is no confirmation if the SIT members will go to the ‘place of incident’ where the soulful singer met his death.

The SIT arrested seven persons in connection with the death of Zubeen Garg, besides grilling several others, including Singapore-based Assamese NRIs.

Speaking to the media today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Two police officers have gone for Singapore. We’ll know after their discussion with the Singapore police. After his return, SIT head Munna Prasad Gupta will brief the media in detail.”

Singapore Police have also been investigating the case of Zubeen Garg’s death.

