AJYCP's Statewide Poster Campaign Seeks Justice for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has launched a massive statewide poster campaign demanding justice for the late music icon Zubeen Garg, whose untimely death has left Assam in mourning.

In a determined effort to amplify public demand for accountability, members of the AJYCP’s Puranigudam regional committee have taken to the streets, pasting #JusticeForZubeenGarg posters across various districts. The posters have been spotted on private vehicles, auto-rickshaws, buses, and other public transport, with nearly 1,000 already distributed in the first phase of the campaign.

The initiative, according to AJYCP members, seeks to keep public attention focused on the ongoing investigation and ensure that all facts surrounding Garg’s death are brought to light. The organisation emphasised that the campaign is not merely symbolic but a public call for transparency and truth.

“Zubeen Garg was not just an artist but an emotion for Assam. We will continue this campaign until justice is served and the real circumstances of his death are revealed,” an AJYCP representative stated.

The group also urged the government and investigative agencies to expedite their inquiry, stressing that the people of Assam deserve clear answers.

As posters continue to appear across towns and cities, AJYCP has vowed to sustain the campaign until justice for Zubeen Garg becomes a reality.