Zubeen Garg Case: Shyamkanu, Siddharth, Sandipan, and Two Bodyguards Produced Before CJM Court After Completion of Custody

SIT may seek further remand; ED likely to take over financial investigation in Zubeen Garg death case.
Image of two accused Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma while been taken into court
Guwahati:  After completing their police custody, the five accused in the Zubeen Garg death investigation, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, and two of Zubeen’s bodyguards, Nandeshwar Boro and Paresh Baishya, were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Guwahati today.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has completed the 14-day interrogation period and submitted its progress report to the court. According to sources, there is a strong possibility that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may seek custody again to probe potential financial transactions and money trail links associated with the case.

The SIT is continuing to coordinate with Singaporean authorities and forensic experts as part of its international investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s mysterious death

