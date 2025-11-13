Assam: Dehing Festival 2025 cancelled in honour of late Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The third executive meeting of the Dehing Festival organizing committee was held in Khalihamari ME School on November 9, presided over by Shiba Prasad Sarma, president of the organizing committee. Bhim Chetry, a senior citizen, lit the earthen lamp in front of the photo of cultural icon Zubeen Garg while Pyarjyoti Taw, secretary, spoke about the aims. In the meeting, it was decided that the Dehing Festival would be cancelled for 2025 in honour of Late Zubeen Garg.

