Zubeen Garg Death Inquiry Commission Gets Three-Month Extension

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to extend the term of the one-man judicial commission probing the death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg by a further three months, effective April 3, 2026 — or until the commission submits its report, whichever comes first.

The commission is headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia, a sitting judge of the Gauhati High Court.

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