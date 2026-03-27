Zubeen Garg Death Inquiry Commission Gets Three-Month Extension

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to extend the term of the one-man judicial commission probing the death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg by a further three months, effective April 3, 2026 — or until the commission submits its report, whichever comes first.
The commission is headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia, a sitting judge of the Gauhati High Court.
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Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025 — a loss that sent shockwaves across Assam and the wider world of Indian music.
In response, the Assam government established the one-man judicial commission on October 4, 2025, under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, to investigate the full circumstances surrounding his death.
The commission was tasked with looking beyond the immediate facts, examining whether any negligence, foul play, or conspiracy may have played a role.
The judicial commission operates under four specific mandates:
First, to inquire into the facts and circumstances that led to Zubeen Garg's death.
Second, to piece together the sequence of events in the period both before and after the incident in Singapore.
Third, to examine whether any lapses, acts of omission, or negligence occurred on the part of any individual, authority, or institution connected to the incident.
Fourth, to determine whether any external factors — including the possibility of foul play, conspiracy, or unlawful acts — contributed to or were connected with his death.
The government's decision to extend the commission's term by three months suggests the inquiry is still in progress, with findings yet to be finalised.
The extended deadline runs from April 3, 2026, giving Justice Saikia's commission additional time to complete its examination and submit a thorough report to the state government.