Assam : Eminent Artist Bipul Chetia Phukan to Receive Prestigious Zubeen Garg Memorial Award

Bipul Chetia Phukan, known for his soulful depictions of Assam’s life and traditions through his art, has long been admired for his ability to connect emotion with imagination. His works echo the same passion and cultural pride that Zubeen Garg embodied through his music and artistry.

Expressing gratitude, Phukan said this recognition is “a blessing that carries forward the melody of Zubeen da’s spirit through colours and canvas.”

With this award, Writers’ Forum Assam not only honours a great artist but also ensures that Zubeen Garg’s legacy continues to inspire generations through art, culture, and heartfelt creativity.