Zubeen Garg Remembered: Nagaon Hosts Grand Tribute on First Anniversary of His Passing

Nagaon: On November 18, the district of Nagaon in Assam reverberated with songs and solidarity as locals gathered to mark what would have been the 53rd birthday of Zubeen Garg, the acclaimed singer fondly remembered as the “Voice of the Heart.” This occasion also marked the first anniversary without him since his untimely demise, evoking deep emotions of loss and celebration.

Central to the day’s events was the inauguration of Zubeen Sthal in Kaliabor, now recognised as a National Self-Respect Day. This dedicated area, complemented by the newly established Zubeen Greens, a verdant space inspired by Zubeen’s love for nature, became a poignant symbol of his enduring presence. Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta led the planting of Nahor saplings, a tree dear to the late singer, pledging to uphold his vision of environmental consciousness.

Throughout the day, cultural performances brought Zubeen’s music to life, with folk songs and community recitations encapsulating his artistic spirit. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nagaon District Committee, collaborating closely with local authorities, organised a large-scale blood donation camp reflecting the compassion synonymous with Zubeen’s personality.

Schools, social groups, and the Nagaon Municipal Board participated enthusiastically, with additional tree-planting activities affirming the community’s dedication to the singer’s legacy. The Nagaon District Students’ Union held a peaceful human chain demanding justice and a full investigation into Zubeen’s demise.