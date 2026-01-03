Zubeen Garg Trust on the cards; Kharguli house to preserve legacy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Garima Garg, along with family members and close associates of late Zubeen Garg, on Friday announced the decision to set up a trust in his name to preserve and carry forward his legacy, while expressing hope that justice would soon be delivered in the case related to his murder.

Addressing a press conference here, Garima Garg said she prayed that the year ahead would bring peace and goodness for all, reiterating the family’s faith in the justice system. She said the family remained hopeful that justice would be served in the murder case of Zubeen Garg and emphasised that his ideals and lifelong commitment to the people of Assam would continue through collective efforts.

“Zubeen worked tirelessly for the people of Assam. It is now our responsibility to carry his legacy forward by following in his footsteps,” she said.

Garima informed that after nearly three and a half months of deliberations, the family, along with close friends and well-wishers, including Partha Sarathi Mahanta and her brother Gautam Sarma, has decided to formally establish the Zubeen Garg Trust. As part of the initiative, the family’s Kharghuli residence will be handed over to the trust and dedicated to social, environmental and cultural activities that were close to Zubeen Garg’s heart.

Calling it a bold and significant step, Garima Garg announced that the Kharghuli house would be transferred in the name of the Zubeen Garg Trust to serve as a centre for public engagement and creative initiatives.

The trust will function through three dedicated wings — the Kalaguru Foundation, focusing on cultural and social initiatives; the Abhinaya Performing Arts Centre, aimed at promoting theatre and performance arts; and a Research Centre, which will document, study and preserve Zubeen Garg’s life, work and contributions.

Through the trust, Zubeen Garg’s love for nature, humanity, society, culture and future generations will be carried forward. The initiative also marks an important step towards preserving his legacy as intellectual property, with the primary objective of continuing meaningful work inspired by his ideals and vision.

The family said the trust would serve as a platform to ensure that Zubeen Garg’s values, creativity and social commitment continue to inspire generations across Assam and beyond.

