Zubeen Garg’s death case: SIT records statements of Zubeen’s co-artiste and a YouTuber

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The SIT probing Zubeen Garg’s death case continued to record statements of different persons associated with the cultural icon. Today, Zubeen’s co-artiste, Shatabdi Bora, was summoned again by the SIT, and her statement was recorded in court. YouTuber Chakrapani Parashar was also summoned, and his statement was recorded. Parashar was asked to give in writing the questions he posed to Zubeen and the answers he got during his last interview with the deceased singer.

It is noteworthy that Parashar took the first interview of Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, one of the accused now lodged in jail, on his return from Singapore.

