SIT will file charge sheet in Zubeen’s ‘murder case’ by December 8: CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The SIT will file its charge sheet in the Zubeen death case after getting approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The SIT will soon write to MHA in this regard. Already, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the subject.

Talking to the media today, the Chief Minister said, “Today I’m not talking about the Zubeen case as an incident. I had given the deadline of December 17 to the SIT to file a charge sheet in Zubeen’s ‘murder case’. Now we are ready from all sides to file the charge sheet by December 8. There’s a rule that a charge sheet on an incident occurring in a foreign country should get approval from the MHA. I had discussed this with Home Minister Amit Shah last night so that the approval is given as soon as possible. In the next two to three days, the SIT will write to the MHA seeking approval. The SIT will file the charge sheet as soon as the approval from MHA is received.”

The CM had discussed issues related to development and welfare initiatives with the Home Minister last night in New Delhi. “We’re extremely grateful to the Home Minister for his guidance and relentless efforts to strengthen Assam’s growth trajectory,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the discussion with the Union Home Minister also covered future strategies to accelerate the state’s socio-economic development and ensure the effective implementation of central and state government programmes aimed at public welfare. He also apprised Amit Shah about the progress of several welfare schemes and developmental projects currently underway in Assam.

