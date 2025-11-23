Zubeen Garg’s death case: SIT seizes bags carried by Zubeen to Singapore

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Two months after the death of Assam’s beloved singer, Zubeen Garg, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday seized two bags that Zubeen reportedly carried during his trip to Singapore.

A police team led by ASP (CID) Moramee Das conducted the seizure from the deceased singer’s residence in Kahilipara.

The seized items include a trolley bag and a handbag. The SIT will inspect the contents of both bags to determine whether materials relevant to the ongoing investigation are present in them. The items will be sent for forensic testing shortly, police sources said.

On Saturday, Bongsor resident Jeuti Baishya appeared before the SIT following summons. She is a relative of Zubeen’s PSO, Paresh Baishya, who was arrested during the investigation into the singer’s death. The SIT had earlier examined Paresh Baishya’s money transactions. The PSO was arrested after he was found to possess money not in proportion to his known sources of income. Reportedly, some money due to Zubeen was deposited in the PSO’s accounts.

Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg breathed his last on September 19, 2025, while going swimming on a yacht trip to an island near Singapore. Zubeen had gone to Singapore to participate in the Northeast India Festival.

Also Read: PM Urges G20 to Tackle Drug-Terror Nexus, Calls for New Development Metrics