Zubeen Garg’s death: SIT takes statements of programme organizers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the unnatural death of Assam’s beloved singer, Zubeen Garg, continued to collect the statements of cultural programmes organizers. Today, the SIT took the statement of culturally enterprising businessman Jayanta Khound.

Khound has his residence in Kharghuli, and he had maintained a close relationship with Zubeen. He had been arranging Zubeen’s programme at the Lakhimpur Kendriya Rongali Utsav every year.

Following his appearance before the SIT today, Khound told reporters that Zubeen has been performing for around 15 years at the Lakhimpur Bihu function. From the time he became the deceased singer’s manager, Siddhartha had been collecting Zubeen’s performance fees in cash from the Bihu committee there. The last time, in 2025, Siddharth had fixed the singer’s fee at Rs 10 lakh, which he collected in cash.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of the Hajo Rongali Bihu Committee appeared before the SIT today to submit details of their transactions.

