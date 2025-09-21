Zubeen Garg’s Legacy To Be Celebrated At ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: 40-Minute Tribute In Guwahati

Zubeen Garg’s voice, which became a unifying force across Assam and the rest of India, will be honoured through songs that spanned genres from folk to contemporary Indian music. His timeless melodies, beloved by generations, captured the essence of Assamese culture while resonating deeply across national borders. The tribute will be a celebration of his legacy, not only as a musician but as a cultural ambassador who brought people together.This 40-minute tribute marks the most significant recognition from the cricketing world for a musical legend whose influence extended far beyond the recording studio and concert stage. With Zubeen’s music etched in the hearts of millions, this emotional tribute promises to be a memorable moment, honoring his impact and ensuring his music continues to inspire future generations.As the cricket world descends on Guwahati for the tournament’s opening, the tribute will forever immortalize Zubeen Garg’s extraordinary contribution to both music and Indian culture.