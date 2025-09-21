Zubeen Garg's Message to Fans in Singapore

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the eve of his departure to Singapore to participate in the Northeast India Festival, 2025, scheduled in Singapore from September 19 to 21, 2025, the deceased heartthrob singer Zubeen Garg had posted a video message on social media for his fans in Singapore. This seems to be the last video message of the renowned singer from Assam to music lovers, particularly his fans in Singapore. It was found to be the last video posted on Zubeen Garg's official Facebook page. In his message, he is heard saying, "Hi guys, my friends from Singapore. I'm coming to Singapore tomorrow, the 17th of September. We're organising an event called Northeast Festival there. I'm Zubeen Garg from Bollywood and Assam and the Northeast, and I will be coming to join in. I invite all of you to join us for this cultural event; it's not only a culture, it's a traditional event from the Northeast. We organized the festival in different places, and this time we're doing this in Suntec City, Singapore. So, all are invited. See you there. I will be there, I'll be performing, I'll be talking to you and I'll be there with you. Thank you and love you, Singapore."

Zubeen was scheduled to perform at the festival organised at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on Saturday, September 20. After reaching Singapore, he went on a yacht trip with a few of his companions and several members of the Assamese diaspora in Singapore, a day prior to the scheduled concert. During the trip, he went swimming and met his death in an accident. Zubeen will never sing again but his repertoire of over 35,000 songs will never cease to be played by generations of listeners.

