Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains Arrive at Sarusajai, Assam Bids Farewell

Lakhs gather to catch a final glimpse of the beloved singer, as fans across the state unite in grief.
Image of Late Zubeen Garg inside the coffin at Sarusajai
Guwahati: The mortal remains of Assam’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, has reached the Sarusajai Sports Complex, where lakhs of fans from across the state have gathered to bid him a final farewell.

The legendary singer, often described as “rich beyond measure” in love and legacy, was brought from his Kahilipara residence in a cortege that moved slowly through Guwahati’s packed streets.

At Sarusajai, grief-stricken admirers from children to the elderly waited patiently for hours to catch one last glimpse of their heartthrob. The sea of mourners reflected not just Zubeen’s towering stature as an artist but also the deep emotional bond he shared with the people of Assam.

Today, the state stands united in sorrow, saying goodbye to a voice that will echo forever.

