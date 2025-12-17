Zubeen murder case: Police virtually produce accused in CJM Court; next hearing on Dec 22

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, Kamrup (M), today ascertained that all seven accused in the Zubeen Garg murder case received copies of the charge sheets submitted by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) against them. The police virtually produced the accused in the court today. The court will hear the case next on December 22, 2025.

Before the hearing, an SIT team each left the Baksa District Jail and the Haflong Sub-Jail today and handed copies of the charge sheets over to the accused – five in Baksa and two in Haflong – through the jail authorities. The police produced the accused to the court virtually to avoid any law-and-order problem.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, public prosecutor Pradeep Konwar said, “The court gave the charge sheets and other related documents to the seven accused in their respective jails. The court also gave the charge sheets along with other documents to the seven family members of the seven accused in pen drives.” The public prosecutor said, “Since Section 103 of BNS has been attached to the case, the CJM Court may commit the case to the Session Court on the next hearing on December 22, 2025. The full trial of the case will continue thereafter.”

When asked if the accused will have to appear before the CJM Court on December 22, the public prosecutor said, “They need to come to the court. If they cannot come to the court, they will appear virtually. However, they have to come to the court at the time of framing the charges to sign the documents. All the accused informed the court that they had received their charge sheets. They also informed the court of having no health problem.”

The public prosecutor said, “The CJM Court entrusted the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide legal aid to the accused. The DLSA appointed Advocate Dhrubajyoti Das as legal aid defence counsel.”

