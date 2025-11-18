'Zubeen Udyan' Inaugurated in Jamugurihat to Honour the Late Singer

Jamugurihat: Amidst the series of heartfelt tributes marking the birthday of beloved Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, Jamugurihat organised two major events to honour his legacy, the establishment of Zubeen Udyan and a mega blood donation camp.

At the Jia Bharali Kanyaka Multipurpose Agriculture Farm, a sprawling 20-bigha Zubeen Udyan was formally inaugurated under the leadership of MLA Padma Hazarika. The ceremony began with Forest Man of India Jadav Payeng planting the first Nahor sapling, symbolising the start of a green initiative dedicated to the late singer. A total of 101 Nahor saplings, along with other plant varieties loved by Zubeen Garg, were planted by local youths, women, and residents.