'Zubeen Udyan' Inaugurated in Jamugurihat to Honour the Late Singer

Jamugurihat: Amidst the series of heartfelt tributes marking the birthday of beloved Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, Jamugurihat organised two major events to honour his legacy, the establishment of Zubeen Udyan and a mega blood donation camp.
At the Jia Bharali Kanyaka Multipurpose Agriculture Farm, a sprawling 20-bigha Zubeen Udyan was formally inaugurated under the leadership of MLA Padma Hazarika. The ceremony began with Forest Man of India Jadav Payeng planting the first Nahor sapling, symbolising the start of a green initiative dedicated to the late singer. A total of 101 Nahor saplings, along with other plant varieties loved by Zubeen Garg, were planted by local youths, women, and residents.
During the event, Jadav Payeng stated that merely singing Zubeen’s songs is not enough. He urged that forests be created in Zubeen’s name from Sadiya to Dhubri and called on the government to undertake plantation drives across all regions of Assam.
Meanwhile, the State BJP commemorated the day with a blood donation camp at the Baresohoria Project in Jamugurihat. MLA Padma Hazarika inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp and offering floral tributes before Zubeen Garg’s portrait. In his address, he emphasised that Zubeen must “remain alive forever in the hearts of the people,” and expressed hope that justice for the artist would be delivered.
The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, with over a hundred youths donating blood in memory of the late singer, pledging to uphold his legacy through meaningful community service.
These initiatives collectively reflected the deep admiration, respect, and emotional connection that the people of Assam continue to hold for Zubeen Garg.