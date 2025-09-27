Zubeen’s Final Stage Becomes A Place Of Giving

Guwahati: At the funeral site of Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg in Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, a donation box has been placed, allowing fans to pay tribute through acts of kindness.

Thousands continue to visit the site daily, laying flowers, singing his songs, and now donating in his memory. Managed by local volunteers and fan groups, the donation drive aims to support causes Zubeen cherished: artist welfare, mental health, and underprivileged youth.

“He always gave to the people. Now, we give him justice," said a young fan at the site.