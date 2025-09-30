Zubeen’s Safety was ignored in Singapore: Garima Saikia Garg

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On Monday, cultural icon Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, stressed that the safety of Zubeen was ignored on the day of the tragedy in Singapore on September 19. She stated that she wanted to know every detail of the incident as it unfolded when some of the people on a yacht trip went swimming in the sea off Lazarus Island near Singapore, resulting in Zubeen's untimely death.

Talking to the media today, Garima said, "I have faith in the law. Singapore Police also contacted me. I want to know exactly what happened on that fateful day. We have filed an FIR against those present at the time of the incident. In the videos circulated after Zubeen's death, it is apparent that there was negligence of duty. While swimming, it seems he was in an exhausted state. Why was he allowed to enter the water without a lifejacket?"

Specifically mentioning the names of Zubeen's manager, Siddharth Sharma, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and members of the Assam Association, Singapore, Garima said, "They should have brought Zubeen out from the water seeing the condition he was in. In fact, he should not have been allowed to go into the water at all. Could they not have taken better care of Zubeen at that time? That is why I want justice."

On the subject of Lazarus Island, she said, "I have searched for details of the island on the internet and found that local people do not go there. The island is used to quarantine people during any outbreak of disease. There is a cemetery there, and the place is said to be haunted. They should not have taken Zubeen to such a mysterious place."

Regarding Shyamkanu Mahanta, she said, "I don't want to say much about him. I don't understand how he wanted to keep Zubeen in Singapore. There was neither any medical assistance nor security available."

Zubeen's Adya Shraddha was held today at his Kahilipara residence in Guwahati. The 13th-day funerary rituals are scheduled to be held in Jorhat on October 1.

Also Read: Full Support to SIT in Zubeen Garg Death Case