Shyamkanu Mahanta Assures Full Support to SIT in Zubeen Garg Death Case

Guwahati: In a resolute statement, entrepreneur and social worker Shyamkanu Mahanta has pledged his full cooperation with the authorities in connection with the investigation into the untimely death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg.

Mahanta confirmed that he has already apprised the police of his position and expressed readiness to answer every query put forward by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Stressing the importance of transparency, he declared his willingness to assist law enforcement at every stage of the probe.

Welcoming a high-level investigation, Mahanta called for a meticulous examination of all aspects surrounding the tragedy. He emphasised that only a thorough and unbiased inquiry could reveal the complete truth.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Assam, who continue to mourn the beloved artist, Mahanta stated that he too wishes for absolute clarity on the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s passing. His statement underlined both a personal commitment to uncovering the truth and a public assurance of accountability.