Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar from Golakganj Constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Indian National Congress Golakganj

Early Life:

Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar is the son of Tasar Uddin Sarkar. He is 45 years old and is a resident of Dighaltari, in Dhubri district.

Education:

Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar received his B.A. degree from Pramathesh Barua College, Gauripur in 1997

Career & Political Life:

Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar is a candidate of the Indian National Congress contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 from the Golakganj constituency. He had contested on a Congress ticket in 2016 but lost to Ashwini Roy Sarkar of BJP. Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar got 68,253 votes while Ashwini Roy Sarkar got 74,644 votes.