 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar from Golakganj Constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar from Golakganj Constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 9:23 AM GMT


Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar

Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Indian National Congress

Golakganj

Early Life:

Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar is the son of Tasar Uddin Sarkar. He is 45 years old and is a resident of Dighaltari, in Dhubri district.

Education:

Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar received his B.A. degree from Pramathesh Barua College, Gauripur in 1997

Career & Political Life:

Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar is a candidate of the Indian National Congress contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 from the Golakganj constituency. He had contested on a Congress ticket in 2016 but lost to Ashwini Roy Sarkar of BJP. Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar got 68,253 votes while Ashwini Roy Sarkar got 74,644 votes.


Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar biography Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X