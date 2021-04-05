 Top
Batsrang G. Momin from Dudhnai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Batsrang G. Momin political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 10:36 AM GMT


Candidate's Gender

Party

Male

Independent

Dudhnai

Batsrang G. Momin'sBiography

Early Life

Batsrang G. Momin is the son of Jeplin K Sangma. He is 32 years old and a resident of Bakharapara village Pt-II, in Dudhnai.

Education

Batsrang G. Momin completed graduation from Nagaland University in the year 2011.

Career and Politics

He has a private job and has no criminal charge against him. He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an Independent candidate from the Dudhnai constituency. His movable assets are worth Rs.1,50,000.


