Bhupen Talukdar from Barkhetry: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate name: Bhupen Talukdar

Party name: Independent

Constituency: Barkhetry

Early Life-

Bhupen Talukdar is a resident of Chatemari village in Nalbari of Assam. He is the son of Late Balia Ram Talukdar. His age is about 52 years. He is married to Jonali Talukdar.

Education-

He has done PU (Higher Secondary) from PragjyotishCollege, Guwahati in 1985-86.

Career and Politics-

Bhupen Talukdar first stood as an Independent candidate for Assam Assembly Election from the Barkhetry constituency in 2016 and lost to Narayan Deka from the BJP party.

This is the second time he will be contesting Assam polls.

Bhupen Talukdar shall be contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from the Barkhetry constituency as an Independent candidate.

Asset:

The gross total value of his movable asset is estimated at Rs 13.43 lakhs his immovable assets are worth Rs 5,97,000.