Chitralekha Das from Goalpara East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Female SUCI Goalpara East

Chitralekha Das's Biography

Early Life

Chitralekha Das is the wife of Kantimoy Deb. She is 66 years old and a resident of Santipathvillage, Binova Nagar inGoalpara.

Education

Chitralekha Das completed her graduation from Gauhati university in the year 1979.

Career and Politics

She is a pensioner and has no criminal charge against her. She is going to fight the Assam Assembly election 2021 as a candidate of the SUCI party from the GoalparaEast constituency.