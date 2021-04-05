 Top
Chitralekha Das from Goalpara East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Chitralekha Das from Goalpara East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 9:17 AM GMT


Candidate's Gender

Party

Female

SUCI

Goalpara East

Chitralekha Das's Biography

Early Life

Chitralekha Das is the wife of Kantimoy Deb. She is 66 years old and a resident of Santipathvillage, Binova Nagar inGoalpara.

Education

Chitralekha Das completed her graduation from Gauhati university in the year 1979.

Career and Politics

She is a pensioner and has no criminal charge against her. She is going to fight the Assam Assembly election 2021 as a candidate of the SUCI party from the GoalparaEast constituency.


