Chitralekha Das from Goalpara East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Candidate's Gender
|
Party
|
Female
|
SUCI
|
Goalpara East
Chitralekha Das's Biography
Early Life
Chitralekha Das is the wife of Kantimoy Deb. She is 66 years old and a resident of Santipathvillage, Binova Nagar inGoalpara.
Education
Chitralekha Das completed her graduation from Gauhati university in the year 1979.
Career and Politics
She is a pensioner and has no criminal charge against her. She is going to fight the Assam Assembly election 2021 as a candidate of the SUCI party from the GoalparaEast constituency.