Diganta Kumar Rabha from Dudhnai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Male Janata Dal (united) Dudhnai

Diganta Kumar Rabha's Biography

Early Life

Diganta Kumar Rabha is the son of Late Biren Rabha. He is 59 years old and a resident of Tilapara village Pt-II, Daranggiri, Dudhnai.







Education

Diganta Kumar Das completed graduation from Dudhnoi College in the year 1996.

Career and Politics

He is a businessman and has no criminal charge against him. He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of Janata Dal (united) party from the Dudhnai constituency.



His movable assets are worth Rs. 3,73,000 which includes 1 tola gold and a few LIC policies and one four-wheeler. His immovable assets include agricultural land worth Rs. 47,61,600 and a residential building worth Rs.60,0000.