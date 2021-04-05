Faruk Ahmed from Goalpara East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Candidate's Gender
Party
Constituency
Male
All India Minorities Front
Goalpara East
Faruk Ahmed's Biography
Early Life
Faruk Ahmed is the son of Late Matinur Rahman. He is 42 years old and a resident of KhamarManikpurvillage, Krishnaiin Goalpara district.
Education
Faruk Ahmed is a Class 12 pass from GoalparaCollege in the year 1997.
Career and Politics
He is a businessman, he has no criminal charge against him. He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 from Goalpara East constituency as the candidate of AIMF party.
His movable assets are worth Rs.4,15,729 which includes a few LIC policies and a two-wheeler.His immovable assets include his residential building worth Rs.25 lakhs.