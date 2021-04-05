 Top
Faruk Ahmed from Goalpara East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Faruk Ahmed political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 9:18 AM GMT


Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

All India Minorities Front

Goalpara East

Faruk Ahmed's Biography

Early Life

Faruk Ahmed is the son of Late Matinur Rahman. He is 42 years old and a resident of KhamarManikpurvillage, Krishnaiin Goalpara district.


Education

Faruk Ahmed is a Class 12 pass from GoalparaCollege in the year 1997.

Career and Politics

He is a businessman, he has no criminal charge against him. He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 from Goalpara East constituency as the candidate of AIMF party.

His movable assets are worth Rs.4,15,729 which includes a few LIC policies and a two-wheeler.His immovable assets include his residential building worth Rs.25 lakhs.


