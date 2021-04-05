Faruk Ahmed from Goalpara East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male All India Minorities Front Goalpara East

Faruk Ahmed's Biography

Early Life

Faruk Ahmed is the son of Late Matinur Rahman. He is 42 years old and a resident of KhamarManikpurvillage, Krishnaiin Goalpara district.





Education

Faruk Ahmed is a Class 12 pass from GoalparaCollege in the year 1997.

Career and Politics

He is a businessman, he has no criminal charge against him. He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 from Goalpara East constituency as the candidate of AIMF party.

His movable assets are worth Rs.4,15,729 which includes a few LIC policies and a two-wheeler.His immovable assets include his residential building worth Rs.25 lakhs.

