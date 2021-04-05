Mazibar Rahman from Goalpara East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Candidate's Gender
|
Party
|
Male
|
Republican Party of India
|
Goalpara East
Mazibar Rahman's Biography
Early Life
Mazibar Rahman is the son of Late Nuruddin Ahmed. He is 59 years old and a resident of KishmatpurWard no-14, Baladmariin Goalpara district.
Education
Mazibar Rahman completed P.U (Higher Secondary) from Dudhnoi College.
Career and Politics
He is a pensioner and has no criminal charge against him. He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Republican Party of India party from the Goalpara East constituency.