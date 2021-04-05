Mazibar Rahman from Goalpara East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Male Republican Party of India Goalpara East

Mazibar Rahman's Biography

Early Life

Mazibar Rahman is the son of Late Nuruddin Ahmed. He is 59 years old and a resident of KishmatpurWard no-14, Baladmariin Goalpara district.

Education

Mazibar Rahman completed P.U (Higher Secondary) from Dudhnoi College.

Career and Politics

He is a pensioner and has no criminal charge against him. He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Republican Party of India party from the Goalpara East constituency.