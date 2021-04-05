Santanu Kumar Kalita from Barkhetry: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Santanu Kumar Kalita

Party name: Janata Dal (United)

Constituency: Barkhetry





Early Life-

Santanu Kumar Kalita is a resident of Adabari village in Nalbari of Assam. He is the son of HarmohanKalita. His age is about 45 years. He is married to Lopamudra Roy Chowdhury.





Education-

He did his B.Sc from Nalbari College in the year 1998.





Career and Politics-

SantanuKalita first stood as an Independent candidate for Assam Assembly Election from the Barkhetry constituency in 2006 and lost to Dr Bhumidhar Barman INC party.

This is the second time he will be contesting Assam polls.

SantanuKalita shall be contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly elections as a Janata Dal (United) candidate from the Barkhetry constituency.

Asset:



The gross total value of his movable assets is estimated to be Rs 27.90 lakhs.