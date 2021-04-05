Sheikh Md Jiaul Hoque from Goalpara East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Male All India Trinamool Congress Goalpara East

Sheikh MdJiaul Hoque's Biography

Early Life

Sheikh MdJiaul Hoque is the son of Bahar Ali. He is 50 years old and a resident of Goalpara Town Ward No-18.

Education

Sheikh MD Jiaul Hoque completed his Masters from Goalpara College in the year 1997.

Career and Politics

He is an Advocate and has no criminal charge against him. He is contesting as a candidate from the All India Trinamool Congress party from the Goalpara East constituency in the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections.

His movable assets are worth Rs. 6,11,619 which includes a few LIC policies and one four-wheeler. His immovable assets include his residential building worth Rs.50,000,00.