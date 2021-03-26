Baithalangso Constituency - Population, Polling Percentage, Facilities, Parties Vote Share, Last Election Results

Baithalangso is a village located in Donka Tehsil of Assam in the district of West Karbi Anglong. Baithalangso Assembly Constituency falls under Autonomous District Lok Sabha Assembly. The seat is specially reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). It is situated 150 km away from the district headquarter Donka sub-division of Baithalangso village.



Assembly constituency name and number:

BaithalangsoAssembly Constituency is one of the 126 assembly constituencies of the Assam Legislative Assembly and falls under BaithalangsoLok Sabha Constituency. It bears the assembly constituency number 020. Dr MansingRongpi of the INC party won the Vidhansabha election in 2016, with the maximum number of votes and the runner up was Arun Terang of the BJP party.

Parliamentary constituency:

The Autonomous District Parliamentary constituency is the number 3 constituency in Assam. It belongs to the state of Assam is made up of 5 assembly constituency segment which are Bokajan (1), Diphu (2), Hamren (1), N. C. Hills (1)districts. Dr MansingRongpiof INC party in the Lok Sabha election of 2019 won with 62596 votes and the runner up were Arun Terangof BJP party. The number of votes with which BJP won the elections of 2019 are 53077 votes.



































District:

It lies in the West Karbi Anglong district and has been formed from the existing Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Number of towns:

The nearest town is Donka which is approximately 17km away from Baithalangso.









Assembly Status:

Baithalangsois an assembly constituency from Assam and the latest election was held in 2016. In the Vidhansabha election of 2016, MLA of BaithalangsoAssembly Constituency is Dr MansingRongpiof INC party.

Position Candidate Name Party Total Votes Percentage Share 1 Dr.MansingRongpi INC 62596 42.84% 2 Arun Terang BJP 53077 36.33%











Total population:



The total population of the Baithalangso Assembly Constituency is 1,987 of which 1005 are males and 982 are females.





Number of households:

There are about 406 households in the Baithalangso Assembly Constituency.





Male/female electoral distribution:

The total number of electorates in BaithalangsoAssembly Constituency is 1,80,203and out of them the total number which turned out are 1,43,129 (81.08 %) electorates.

Gender Age Range Total 18-24 25-34 35-44 44-54 55-64 65+ Male 11,086 ( 6.7 %) 27,978 ( 16.9 %) 18,005 ( 10.8 %) 12,116 ( 7.3 %) 6,103 ( 3.7 %) 5,006 ( 3.0 %) 80,294 ( 48.4 %) Female 11,411 ( 6.9 %) 28,189 ( 17.0 %) 19,634 ( 11.8 %) 14,066 ( 8.5 %) 6,910 ( 4.2 %) 5,443 ( 3.3 %) 85,653 ( 51.6 %) Others 7 ( 0.0 %) 2 ( 0.0 %) 0 ( 0.0 %) 0 ( 0.0 %) 2 ( 0.0 %) 0 ( 0.0 %) 11 ( 0.0 %) TOTAL 22,504 ( 13.6 %) 56,169 ( 33.8 %) 37,639 ( 22.7 %) 26,182 ( 15.8 %) 13,015 ( 7.8 %) 10,449 ( 6.3 %) 1,65,958 ( 100 %)





Polling percentage for the last three years:



Result of last five elections:

Percentage vote share of the political parties in the previous election:









Here is the list of the political parties along with total votes and percentage share:

Votes of top 5 candidates in election Assembly 2016

Candidates in the previous election and result:

