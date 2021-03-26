946 Candidates, Including 74 Women Candidates In the Fray for 126-Member Assam Legislative Assembly Polls 2021

Assam is all set to go for polls to elect people's representatives for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly.

The Assam Assembly Elections 2021 would be held in three phases, voting for which would be held on Saturday, March 27 (Phase I), Thursday, April 1 (Phase II) and Tuesday, April 6 (Phase III). Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Assam Votes 2021

Phase

Date & Day

Phase 1

March 27, Saturday

Phase 2

April 01, Thursday

Phase 3

April 06, Tuesday







Of the 126 Assembly constituencies, voting would be held for 47 constituencies in Phase I, in Phase II 39 constituencies would go for polls and in the final phase (phase III) voting would take place for 40 constituencies.

A total of 946 candidates, including 74 women candidates are in the fray in the three phases of Assam Assembly Elections. Out of the 946 candidates, 872 are male and 74 are female.









The oldest candidate in the fray is Premadhar Bora, 85 years old, contesting from Bihpuria constituency as an Independent candidate.









There are nine candidates aged 25 years. They are the youngest candidates contesting the Assam Assembly election 2021









The fate of the 946 candidates would be decided by 23,374,087 (2.33 crore) voters. Among these 11,









8,23,286 are male voters and 11,550,403 are female voters.









Assam has 398 Transgender voters and the administration is taking measures to ensure that they can cast their vote without any trouble.









Dispur is the constituency with the maximum number of voters









Jonai is the constituency with the maximum number of voters in Phase 1









Thowra is the constituency with the least number of voters.









Algapur is the constituency with maximum number of contesting candidates









As many as 28,205 polling stations have been set up for the polling to be done in the three phases. In Phase 1 there would be 11,537 booths including auxillary booths being set up keeping in mind the COVID situation.









As many as 1,351 all women polling stations have been set up for the Assam elections 2021









For Phase 1, there will be 479 all women polling booths









A total of 1,67,650 personnel has been deployed to ensure smooth pooling







