Assam Polls 2021: Important Facts and Figures as Assam Votes in Phase 3 (Apr 6)

Total No. of Candidates in Phase 3 – 337





Gender No of Candidates Male 312 Female 25 There are 312 male and 25 female candidates in Phase 3 of Assam election. As many as 74 women candidates are contesting Assam elections this time. Phase 1 saw 23 women candidates in the poll battle. Phase 2 saw 26 women candidates in the battle. Oldest Candidate – 3 Candidates, 73 Years





There are 3 candidates aged 73 years old contesting in Phase 3 of Assam Assembly elections. They are from NPP, BJP parties and one is contesting as an Independent. Eighty-two (82) years old Dulal Sutradhar was the oldest candidate in Phase 2 contesting as an Independent from Hojai Constituency. In Phase 1, Premadhar Bora, 85 was the oldest candidate contesting from Bihpuria constituency. Youngest Candidate in the Fray





There are 4 youngest candidates contesting in Phase 3. They are aged 25 years. Total Number of Voters in Phase 3 - 79,19,641





Gender No of Voters Male 40,11,539 Female 39,07,963 A total of 79.19 lakh voters would decide the fate of the 337 candidates in the third and final phase of Assam Polls 2021. Total Number of Transgender Voters in Phase 3 - 139





There are 139 Transgender voters this time. Assam has a total of 398 Transgender voters. In Phase 1 there were 124. In Phase 2 there were 135 Transgender voters. Constituency with the Maximum Number of Voters





Constituency Name No of Voters Dispur 4,11,636 Dispur, the capital of Assam has the maximum number, over 4.11 Lakh voters. As many as 13 candidates are contesting from Dispur. Constituency with Lowest Number of Voters in Phase 3





Constituency Name No of Voters Dharmapur 1,41,592 Five candidates including Assam Transport and Commerce and Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary are contesting from Dharmapur constituency. Constituency with Minimum No. of Candidates in Phase 3





Constituency Name No of Candidates Boko 3

Boko is the constituency with the least number of candidates in Phase 3 of Assam Polls 2021. There are just three candidates contesting from Boko. Nandita Das of the Indian National Congress is the sitting MLA from Boko and she is contesting to retain her seat. Constituency with Maximum No. of Candidates in Phase 3





Constituency Name No of Candidates Gauhati West 15 No of Main Polling Stations in Phase 3 - 9,587





Election Commission has set up 9,587 main polling stations for voting in Phase 3. There are 1,814 auxiliary polling stations also.

Total No. of Polling Personnel Deployed - 1,67,650

As many as 1,67, 650 polling personnel has been pressed into election duty for the three phase Assam elections 2021. Total No. of All Women Polling Stations - 1,351





A total of 1,351 all women polling stations have been set up for the 3-phase Assam elections 2021.

Total No. of All Women Polling Stations in Phase 3 - 316





316 all women polling stations have been set up in Phase 3. Total No. of Polling Stations in Phase 3 - 9,587









Total No. of PWD Voters in Assam Election 2021 - 1,38,290





Assam has a total of 1,38,290 people with disabilities as voters. *PWD – Person With Disabilities Total No. of PWD Voters in Phase 3 - 54,148





In Phase 3, a total of 54,148 people with disabilities are part of the electorate. Special arrangements have been made to ensure that Total No. of Voters Above 80 Years - 2,89,474





Assam has 2,89,474 voters who are senior citizens above the age of 80 years. There are 99,471 above 80 years voters in Phase 3 Which Party is Contesting How Many Seats in Phase 3





The Bharatiya Janata Party who is look to regain power for the second term, is contesting in 93 of the 126 seats. Its allies AGP and UPPL are contesting in 29 and 11 seats respectively. In certain seats there would be a friendly contest between the three parties. The Indian National Congress is contesting in 95 seats. Its allies this election are AIUDF, Left parties and others.



