11 Injured in Firing Along Assam-Arunachal Border in Dhemaji, 3 Critical

Guwahati: Tension was reported along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Dhemaji district after a firing incident left 11 Assam residents injured on Tuesday. Three of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

The incident was reported from Mingmang Badati under Gogamukh Revenue Circle, where a group of locals was reportedly working on land when an argument broke out with a group of armed men.

According to villagers, the armed men, who were allegedly wearing uniforms, claimed ownership of the land and opened fire during the confrontation. Several people managed to escape from the area as the firing took place.

The injured were taken to Gogamukh Rural Hospital for initial treatment. Seven patients, including the three critically injured, were later moved to Dhemaji Civil Hospital and subsequently referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for further medical care.

Those identified among the injured include Durgeshwar Patir, Rohit Doley, Nagaraj Doley, Bigneshwar Patir, Pame Pegu, Sanjay Tayung, Utpal Doley and Jan Doley. Police said efforts were underway to establish the identities of the remaining injured.

Residents have alleged that repeated attempts have been made to occupy land on the Assam side of the boundary. Some villagers also alleged the involvement of personnel in uniform in the incident.

Police have not yet confirmed these allegations. Officials said the circumstances surrounding the firing were being investigated and that discussions would be held with Arunachal Pradesh Police to clarify the situation.

Security has been strengthened in the area, with additional police personnel deployed to prevent further incidents.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said senior Assam government officials, including the DGP and Chief Secretary, had been instructed to examine the matter and communicate with their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sarma said the incident should be viewed as a local land-related dispute and not as a confrontation between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, adding that the broader situation remained under control.

The two northeastern states share an over 800-km boundary, parts of which have remained disputed for decades. Local disputes over alleged encroachment have occasionally resulted in confrontations in border areas.