1,124 Meghalaya Govt Schools Run With Just One Teacher, Assembly Told

Shillong: A severe shortage of teaching staff continues to affect government schools in Meghalaya, with 1,124 institutions currently operating with just one teacher, the state government informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

The figures came to light during the autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly after legislator Mizanur Kazi sought details on the condition of government schools.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the government was working to improve both staffing and infrastructure through its Mission Education programme.

The extent of the staffing gap was further highlighted by the government’s disclosure that 893 teaching positions are vacant across government schools in the state.

Lower primary schools account for the bulk of the vacancies, with 748 posts lying vacant. Another 38 positions are vacant at the upper primary level, while secondary schools have 91 vacancies and higher secondary schools have 16.

Apart from the shortage of teachers, several schools continue to lack essential facilities. Government data showed that 76 schools have no science laboratory, 18 do not have computer facilities and one school is without a library.

The government said infrastructure development is being carried out in phases under Mission Education, with particular attention being given to schools in the plain belt.

A number of schools have already completed construction and improvement works under the first three phases of the programme. However, some projects remain ongoing, including the work at Golagre Government LP School under Phase III.

The Assembly disclosures underline the twin challenges facing Meghalaya’s government education sector a significant shortage of teachers and inadequate infrastructure in several schools.

With more than a thousand schools functioning with a single teacher, the issue of filling vacant posts remains a major concern for ensuring effective classroom teaching and access to quality education across the state.