Akhil Gogoi Gives Assam Govt 48-Hour Deadline to Release Pending Flood Relief, Warns of Guwahati March

Sivasagar: Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday gave the Assam government 48 hours to ensure that all remaining flood-affected families receive the interim financial assistance announced after the recent floods.

Addressing the media at the Boarding Playground in Sivasagar, Gogoi alleged that thousands of flood-affected families were still awaiting the emergency financial assistance promised by the government, despite more than a month having passed since the disaster.

Gogoi questioned the delay, saying financial assistance described by the government as “emergency relief” should have reached affected families much earlier.

“The Assam government has termed the financial aid of Rs 15,000 or Rs 25,000 as emergency relief. Emergency relief is provided within 24 or 48 hours. However, it has been over 36 days,” he said.

He warned that if the remaining beneficiaries did not receive the assistance within 48 hours, protesters would march towards Guwahati.

Gogoi also criticised the compensation announced for damaged houses, arguing that the assistance was insufficient compared with the scale of losses suffered by flood-affected families. He demanded a minimum compensation of Rs 10 lakh for every affected family, along with financial support for shopkeepers and business owners who suffered losses.

The Raijor Dal leader warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to address the demands. He said protesters could also gherao the Chief Minister’s Office.

Gogoi further demanded a CBI probe into the causes of the flood disaster, alleging that illegal mining and extraction of coal, sand and stone may have aggravated the situation.

He questioned the role of alleged mining syndicates and demanded an investigation into whether such activities contributed to the large-scale devastation.

Gogoi said Tuesday’s protest was not merely a political gathering but also a platform for flood-affected people to highlight their grievances and demand immediate relief, rehabilitation and adequate compensation.